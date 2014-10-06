Juventus' Leonardo Bonucci (L) celebrates after scoring against AS Roma during their Italian Serie A soccer match at Juventus Stadium in Turin October 5, 2014. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino

MILAN A spectacular late volley by defender Leonardo Bonucci gave Juventus a 3-2 win over AS Roma in a stormy top-of-the-table clash which produced three first-half penalties, three dismissals, several scuffles and heaps of controversy on Sunday.

The leading pair, who both had 100 percent records from their opening five matches, provided non-stop entertainment, calm finishing, skill and chaos, all with the raucous backdrop of Juve's cauldron of a stadium.

Both sides held the lead before defender Bonucci settled matters for the titleholders in the 86th minute, showing outstanding technique as he met the ball at an awkward height on the edge of the area after Roma headed clear a corner.

Carlos Tevez converted two first-half penalties for Juventus while 38-year-old Francesco Totti replied for Roma, also from the spot, and Juan Iturbe briefly gave the visitors the lead which threatened to end Juve's run of 21 successive home league wins.

Juventus playmaker Andrea Pirlo was included for his first game of the season after recovering from a hip injury while Roma fielded captain Totti, who scored in the Champions League against Manchester City on Tuesday, for his third match in eight days.

The game erupted in the 27th minute when Pirlo's 30-metre free kick was charged down by Maicon in the Roma wall and referee Gianlucca Rocchi pointed to the spot.

Roma protested furiously and coach Rudi Garcia, imitating a violin player on the touchline, was sent off before Tevez fired home.

Rocchi pointed to the spot again five minutes later after Juve’s Stephan Lichtsteiner rugby-tackled Totti as the pair tussled at a free kick.

Totti side-footed in, the first Serie A goal Juve have conceded this season, and ran off to celebrate with Roma fans in the corner to pick up one of the six yellow cards handed out in the first half.

Roma went ahead when Gervinho split open the Juventus defence with an exquisite reverse pass and Iturbe fired between Gianlugi Buffon and the near post.

TEMPERS FLARED

The Ivorian nearly put Roma further ahead when he broke away from Martin Caceres, who pulled up with a thigh strain, and shot over the bar from a good position.

He was immediately confronted by furious Roma players, angry that he had not put the ball out.

Roma's lead lasted three minutes before Miralem Pjanic clumsily raised his foot as he slid in on Paul Pogba, who went down in the area for another penalty which Tevez once again converted.

Pjanic should also have put Roma back ahead midway through the second half but contrived to fire wide from six metres after Gervinho created more trouble in the Juve defence.

Tempers flared again in the 89th minute when Juve substitute Alvaro Morata slid in on Konstantinos Manolas from behind, the Greek reacted angrily and the two squared up and were sent off.

At least a dozen players joined in including Buffon who ran 60 metres to join the action.

Juventus lead with 18 points, three clear of Roma, followed by Sampdoria who beat Atalanta 1-0 to remain unbeaten. Inter Milan lost 3-0 at previously goal shy Fiorentina and Napoli beat Torino 2-1 at home in the late games.

(Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; editing by Justin Palmer)