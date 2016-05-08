Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri is hoping to stay at the Turin club for at least 10 more years after signing a new contract this week.

Juve clinched a record fifth consecutive Serie A title last month and, despite media speculation linking him with a move, Allegri has agreed a one-year extension to his deal that will keep him with the team until at least 2018.

"I hope to stay for 10-20 years," he told reporters on Saturday. "Maybe not 20 as I'd like to retire before I'm senile.

Allegri is also eyeing a second consecutive double withJuve who meet his former club AC Milan in the Italian Cup final on May 21.

"It's not just one person who determines success, it's astrong club that's important," he said, "and now we have to win the Italian Cup."

Allegri said keeper Gianluigi Buffon would take a rest and miss Sunday's league game at Verona.

Giorgio Chiellini will travel with the team as he continues his comeback but Sami Khedira faces an anxious few weeks ahead of the Italian Cup final after picking up a calf injury.

"Khedira definitely won't be available (against Verona),"Allegri said.

"The medical team will do everything possible. We hope to get him back for the final."

