Juventus midfielder Sami Khedira will be sidelined for two to three weeks after medical tests revealed a muscle tear in his right thigh, the Serie A club said on their website (www.juventus.it).

The German international missed the first two months of the season with a thigh injury.

Khedira faces a race to be fit for Juve's Champions league round of 16 first leg clash with Bayern Munich on Feb. 23.

Juve attempt to win their 13th Serie A match in a row when they host Genoa later on Wednesday.

