Juventus midfielder Sami Khedira has been banned for two matches after being sent off in the derby against Torino for verbally abusing the referee.

The 28-year-old German international will miss Serie A games against Empoli and AC Milan.

A disciplinary committee said Khedira was guilty of “offensive expressions addressed to the referee”.

Juventus, who lead the standings, will also be without the suspended Leonardo Bonucci and Alex Sandro against Empoli.

(Reported by Anna Rzhevkina and Agnieszka Slupska in Gdynia, editing by Ed Osmond)