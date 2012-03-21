BELGRADE, March 21 Milos Krasic is determined to leave Italian giants Juventus at the end of the season and regrets not joining Premier League Tottenham Hotspur on loan in January, the Serbia international midfielder has said.

The 27-year-old winger, who moved to Serie A in 2010, enjoyed a good first season at Juve but dropped down the peacking order when Antonio Conte took over as coach last year.

"It's obvious that I have been written off and there is no place for me here so all I can do is keep working hard to stay fit and look for a new club at the end of the season," Krasic was quoted as saying in Belgrade daily Vecernje Novosti on Wednesday.

"There were offers from Zenit St Petersburg and Tottenham during the January transfer window to join them on loan but I decided to stay at Juve because I believed I would get another chance here.

"Obviously, that was an-ill judged decision and it turns out I would have been much better off if I had left," he said.

Krasic, who can play on either flank, scored nine goals in 41 appearances for Juventus in his first season at the club but has netted just once in nine games this term.

He was also left out of Serbia's friendlies against Armenia and Cyprus in February after enduring a poor Euro 2012 qualifying campaign in which the Balkan country failed to reach the finals in Poland and Ukraine.

"I think I should have been called up to play for Serbia because I need all the support I can get, although I know I have to find a new club in order to break back into the squad for the 2014 World Cup qualifiers," said Krasic.

"I am very sad to be leaving Juventus, no one would be happy to leave such a great club under these circumstances, but Conte has scrapped me and it's best for everyone that I leave."

Serbia's World Cup qualifying group includes neighbours Croatia and Macedonia as well as Belgium, Scotland and Wales. (Reporting by Zoran Milosavljevic; Editing by Ken Ferris)