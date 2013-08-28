Kuchar aces 16th on way to fourth at Masters
AUGUSTA, Georgia Matt Kuchar made a hole in one at the par-three 16th on the way to finishing tied for fourth in the U.S. Masters on Sunday, the highest-placed American at the year's first major.
LONDON Tottenham Hotspur are set to sign 21-year-old Argentina forward Erik Lamela from AS Roma for 30 million euros, the Italian club said on Wednesday.
"AS Roma announce that they have signed a contract with Tottenham Hotspur for the definitive sale of Erik Lamela for 30 million euros," the Serie A club said in a statement to the Italian Stock Exchange.
The deal also includes five million euros linked to performance, the club added.
Roma also announced they have signed 21-year-old Serbia attacking midfielder Adem Ljajic on a four-year deal from Fiorentina for 11 million euros plus four million linked to performance.
SHANGHAI Lewis Hamilton mastered Shanghai's changing conditions and stayed clear of squabbling rivals to win the Chinese Formula One Grand Prix on Sunday.