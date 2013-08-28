PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - April 10
April 10 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON Aug 28 Tottenham Hotspur are set to sign Argentina forward Erik Lamela from AS Roma for 30 million euros ($40.02 million), the Italian club said on Wednesday.
"AS Roma announce that they have signed a contract with Tottenham Hotspur for the definitive sale of Erik Lamela for 30 million euros," the Serie A club said in a statement to the Italian Stock Exchange.
The deal also includes five million euros linked to performance, the club added.
April 10 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Enters joint venture with Anderson Hay and Grain Co to distribute forage products in UAE and GCC Source:(http://bit.ly/2nZ1vz6) Further company coverage: