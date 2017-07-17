FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Liverpool midfielder Lucas set for Lazio move
#Sports News
July 17, 2017 / 10:30 PM / 2 days ago

Liverpool midfielder Lucas set for Lazio move

1 Min Read

Britain Football Soccer - Liverpool v Middlesbrough - Premier League - Anfield - 21/5/17 Liverpool's Lucas Leiva in action Action Images via Reuters / Carl Recine Livepic

ROME (Reuters) - Liverpool midfielder Lucas Leiva looks set to join Lazio after the Serie A club on Monday posted a picture of the Brazilian having a medical on their official Twitter account.

British media said Liverpool had accepted a bid of 5 million pounds ($6.53 million) for Lucas, who was pictured on Sunday holding a Lazio scarf at an airport where he was mobbed by fans.

He is Liverpool's current longest-serving player after 10 years on Merseyside but was left out of the squad for Friday's friendly draw with Wigan Athletic to sort out his future.

The 30-year-old started 19 games in all competitions last season and has made a total of 346 appearances -- 247 in the Premier League -- since arriving from Gremio in 2007.

($1 = 0.7659 pounds)

Writing by Ken Ferris; Editing by Rory Carroll

