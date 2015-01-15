MILAN Lazio forward Felipe Anderson, one of the most influential players in Serie A recently, has been ruled out for the next three weeks because of a knee sprain.

The club said the 21-year-old Brazilian had suffered the injury during training on Thursday, and would be sidelined for "three weeks barring complications" although tests had ruled out any ligament damage.

Anderson has been enjoying a purple patch, scoring five goals in his last five Serie A games, which has helped lift Lazio to third place. They host Napoli, who are one point behind them in joint fourth, on Sunday (1130 GMT).

