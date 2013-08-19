ROME Aug 19 An Italian sporting court ordered Lazio on Monday to shut the notorious Curva Nord section of the ground for one game following racist chants aimed at Juventus players during the Super Cup at the weekend.

The Curva Nord is the area behind the north goal in Rome's Olympic Stadium.

Lazio lost 4-0 to Juve on Sunday in a rout sparked by a goal from Paul Pogba, a French midfielder.

Spectators had been warned about racist chanting over the stadium loudspeaker during the game.

According to local media the chants were aimed at Pogba, Ghanaian midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah and defender Angelo Ogbonna.

Italian soccer has been plagued by racist discrimination and it shows no sign of being eradicated despite renewed efforts by the authorities. (Reporting by Naomi O'Leary and Steve Scherer; editing by Tony Jimenez)