Borussia Dortmund's Moritz Leitner poses for a picture during a photo call in Dortmund, Germany, July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender/Files

Hoffenheim's Sebastian Rudy challenges Borussia Dortmund's Moritz Leitner (above) during their German first division Bundesliga soccer match in Sinsheim December 16, 2012. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski/Files

Lazio have signed German midfielder Moritz Leitner from Borussia Dortmund, the Italian side confirmed on Friday.

The 23-year-old made nine Bundesliga appearances last season, having spent the previous two seasons on loan with VfB Stuttgart.

The former Germany under-21 midfielder signed for Dortmund from 1860 Munich in 2011 and made 17 Bundesliga appearances during his first season at the Westfalenstadion as Juergen Klopp's side won the league and cup double.

He was an unused substitute in Dortmund's 2013 Champions League final defeat by Bayern Munich.

Lazio, eighth in Serie A last season, begin the new season at Atalanta on August 21.

(Reporting by Ed Dove; Editing by Brian Homewood)