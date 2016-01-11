Lazio's goalkeeper Federico Marchetti reacts after receiving medical treatment for a head injury during the Italian Serie A soccer match against AC Milan at the Olympic stadium in Rome January 24, 2015. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Italy goalkeeper Federico Marchetti has extended his contract with Lazio until 2018, ending speculation about his future, the Serie A club said on their website (www.sslazio.it/).

Marchetti's contract had been due to expire at the end of the season and media reports linked him with moves to Liverpool and Juventus.

"A renewal that fills me with pride! Together until 2018!," Marchetti said on Twitter.

The 32-year-old, who joined Lazio in 2011 and helped them win the 2013 Coppa Italia, is currently sidelined after picking up a hamstring injury while celebrating a goal in the 1-1 draw against Sampdoria last month.

Ninth-placed Lazio play Bologna, who are 15th in Serie A, on Sunday.

(Reporting by Marianna Ciabach-Malinowska in Gdynia, editing by Ed Osmond)