ROME Feb 6 Free agent Louis Saha joined Lazio on Wednesday as cover after Germany striker Miroslav Klose was ruled out injured for up to eight weeks.

French forward Saha was released by Sunderland last month meaning he is able to sign outside of a transfer window.

Lazio said in a statement the 34-year-old former Manchester United frontman would be presented at a news conference later.

The Rome club, who have reached the Italian Cup final and lie in the third and final Champions League spot in Serie A, were rocked earlier this week by news top scorer Klose would be out for as much as eight weeks with a knee injury. (Writing by Mark Meadows; Editing by Alison Wildey)