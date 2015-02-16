MILAN Lazio president Claudio Lotito's disparaging remarks about small clubs got an eloquent response at the weekend when three struggling provincial Serie A sides all drew against the big fish.

Yet, as Empoli, Cesena and Parma celebrated unlikely points, the controversy appeared likely to blow over after a brief period of indignation, just as the racism row involving Italian federation president Carlo Tavecchio did last year.

Lotito sparked an outcry on Friday when a newspaper published details of a private conversation in which he said it would be a financial disaster if unfashionable Carpi and Frosinone made it to the top flight.

Serie B leaders Carpi "are not worth a cent" and nobody knows where Frosinone is, he said, adding that Serie A president Maurizio Beretta "decides nothing."

By an ironic twist on Sunday, leaders Juventus were held 2-2 at second-bottom Cesena, last-placed Parma held on for a goalless draw at second-placed AS Roma and unfashionable Empoli drew 1-1 at seven-times European champions AC Milan.

Critics also pointed out that Cesena's small but packed stadium, with the crowd close to the pitch, was far more atmospheric than a Lazio game at the half-empty Stadio Olimpico, where a running track separates the crowd from the action.

Lotito made his remarks in a phone conversation with Pino Iodice, a director of third tier side Ischia Isolaverde.

Although the call was leaked to La Repubblica newspaper, which published both text and an audio recording, a typically defiant Lotito stood by his comments in interviews over the weekend.

"Can you imagine Serie A with Carpi, Frosinone, Latina, Sassuolo, Empoli, Cesena?" he told Corriere della Sera. "They are all magnificent cities, but small and weak teams. Economically, the whole football system would collapse."

SMALL-TOWN SUCCESS

Italian football has seen a number of small-town teams reach Serie A recently at the expense of sides such as Bologna and Bari.

Last season, Sassuolo, with a population of 41,000, became the smallest town ever to be represented in the top flight when the team of the same name reached Serie A for the first time.

Carpi, whose Sandro Cabassi stadium holds around 4,000 people, and Frosinone, who play in a 9,000-capacity arena, also made Serie A for the first time, having spent most of their history in the third and fourth tiers.

"I state that I support Carpi and Frosinone," Inter coach Roberto Mancini said. "Everyone has the right to try to go in the top and I hope it continues even in Italy."

His Juventus counterpart Massimiliano Allegri expressed a similar sentiment.

Elsewhere, reaction was rather similar to the last year after Tavecchio made a election campaign speech in which he referred to African players as "banana eaters."

Then there was a brief outcry before Tavecchio swept home to win the election, though he was banned by UEFA and FIFA from taking part in any of their activities for six months.

Lotito faced criticism from some clubs, such as Juventus, Roma and Fiorentina, who described his position as "unsustainable".

"They are laughing at us abroad, they see this scenario where there is no more respect for people, and it's worrying," Juventus chief executive Giuseppe Marotta said.

However, as other clubs remained silent, it seemed that the row would simply blow over.

"Right now all Juventus can do is cast one vote in the Serie A meetings," Marotta said. "I fear we cannot do anything from within, so this requires political intervention from the outside to change matters."

Even Beretta was reluctant to get involved.

“It's the clubs who make the decisions at the general assembly and the president is only there to guarantee that the rules are followed," he told reporters.

“The substance of what he said is correct, even if he expressed it in a spicy manner.”

(Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne, editing by Ed Osmond)