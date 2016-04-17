Italy midfielder Claudio Marchisio will miss this year's European Championship after tearing knee ligaments during Juventus' 4-0 Serie A victory over Palermo on Sunday.

Marchisio was replaced by Mario Lemina in the 16th minute after falling awkwardly in a challenge and Juventus said on their website that an MRI scan had confirmed a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament.

The 30-year-old midfielder will undergo surgery this week.

"Claudio is a great person and a true champ," his Juventusand Italy team mate Leonardo Bonucci said on Twitter. "It's a big loss."

Marchisio's injury marred a good weekend for Juventus, who moved nine points clear at the top of the table after thrashing Palermo.

(Reporting by Ed Dove, editing by Ed Osmond)