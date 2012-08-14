Italy's soccer player Leonardo Bonucci listens to reporter's question during a news conference during the Euro 2012 in Krakow June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Juventus' Simone Pepe reacts during the Serie A soccer match against Cagliari at the Nereo Rocco stadium in Trieste May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino

ROME Italy's federal prosecutor has launched an appeal against the acquittals of Juventus players Simone Pepe and Leonardo Bonucci in the Italian soccer match-fixing trial.

The football federation (FIGC) disciplinary commission acquitted the pair, as well as other players, on Friday after ruling that evidence submitted regarding an alleged attempt to fix a match between Bari and Udinese in 2010 was inconsistent.

Bonucci was playing for Bari at the time, and Pepe for Udinese. The match ended 3-3.

Prosecutor Stefano Palazzi, who has asked for Bonucci to be banned for three-and-a-half years and Pepe for a year, has asked the Federal Court of Justice to reverse the decision, officials said.

The two players would have to prepare a defence before Monday, when the Federal Court would convene to consider the appeal, reports said.

(Editing by Clare Fallon)