SS Lazio's Stefano Mauri celebrates after scoring against Cagliari during their Italian Serie A soccer match at the Olympic stadium in Rome October 24, 2010. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito/Files

ROME A prosecutor in an Italian match-fixing trial argued on Wednesday for a 4-1/2 year ban for Lazio captain Stefano Mauri, who is accused with seven other players of sporting fraud.

Prosecutor for Italy's soccer tribunal, Stefano Palazzi, said Serie A club Lazio should be docked six points and fined 20,000 euros, while Genoa and lower-division side Lecce should lose three points each for "objective liability" in the case, the Italian football federation (FIGC) said.

The trial relates to this year's Italian Cup winners Lazio's final two matches of the 2010-2011 season, when they beat Genoa 4-2 at home and Lecce by the same score away.

Palazzi asked for 3-1/2 year suspensions for Padova's Omar Milanetto, Napoli goalkeeper Antonio Rosati, currently on loan at Sassuolo, and Lecce's Stefano Ferrario, and goalkeeper Massimiliano Benassi.

Former keeper Mario Cassano should be given a one-year ban and centre-back Alessandro Zamperini two years in addition to the five-year suspensions they got last year in different cases, Palazzi said.

The tribunal has the final say on whether to accept the prosecutor's suspension requests.

Mauri and Milanetto were detained for one week last year by prosecutors investigating the case.

During investigations last year, Cremona criminal court prosecutor Roberto Di Martino said there was an "absolute superabundance" of evidence about the Lecce-Lazio match.

He said gamblers had appeared to win some two million euros on the game and paid 600,000 euros to bribe the players.

