MILAN A team official sparked a match-fixing row in Italy’s Serie B after dropping his notes and leaving them on the team bench, where they were found by officials of the other club.

Virtus Entella scrambled a 3-3 draw at Frosinone in Saturday's game after equalising with a controversial penalty in stoppage time.

Frosinone president Maurizio Stirpe said his club had found a note on the Vintus bench on which the words "we score with a penalty" had been scribbled, which was interpreted as a forecast of what was going to happen and raised suspicions of match manipulation.

"If the story is confirmed, would cast more shadows on the entire football system," he told Italian media.

However, Entella angrily denied the suggestion.

"It is not a prediction of the end of the game as feared by some media but rather just a report on the match," team manager Maurizio Podesta told the club's website.

Podesta said he always wrote a detailed report on the team's games, however, he ran out of space near the end and noted down the penalty on a second sheet of paper.

"On the final whistle, and during the celebration of our unexpected draw, I let the second sheet fall, presumably in the vicinity of the Entella team bench."

Entella’s statement added: "It is with great sadness that we have to reconstruct the facts, which led fans and executives of Frosinone to create a climate of tension and suspicion towards the players, officials and supporters of Virtus Entella."

Last month, Lazio president Claudio Lotito, also a powerbroker in the Italian federation, caused uproar in Italy by naming several small clubs that he did not want to be promoted from Serie B in a leaked phone conversations.

Lotito said that promotion of the clubs, which included Frosinone, would be a financial disaster for Serie A.

Serie B was hit by a match-fixing scandal in 2010/11 which led to more than 50 players being banned and several clubs suffering points deductions.

However, Italian football is also riddled with conspiracy theories, known as "biscuits", which often turn out to have little or no foundation.

