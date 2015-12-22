Inter Milan midfielder Felipe Melo has been banned for three matches for aiming a kung-fu kick at Lazio's Lucas Biglia at the weekend, Serie A said on Tuesday.

The Brazil international received a straight red card for the 90th-minute incident that came moments after he had given away a penalty for a foul on Sergej Milinkovic-Savic on Sunday.

The penalty was missed but Antonio Candreva scored on the rebound to secure 10th-placed Lazio a 2-1 win over table-topping Inter.

"Unfortunately Melo did two stupid things," coach Mancini told Sky Sport Italia after the match.

Melo now misses Serie A games against Empoli, Sassuolo and Atalanta.

He has been sent off twice this season. "Yes, I'm a nasty player and that is my strength," said Melo when he arrived at Inter from Galatasaray earlier this year.

(Reporting by Bartosz Dabrowski in Gdynia)