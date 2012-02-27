AC Milan defender Philippe Mexes has been banned for three matches for punching an opponent in an off-the-ball incident during Saturday's 1-1 Serie A draw with Juventus.

The Italian League said its disciplinary tribunal, basing its decision on video evidence, had found the Frenchman guilty of violent conduct in a clash with Juventus striker Marco Boriello.

In its verdict, the tribunal said Mexes had punched Boriello in the side, knocking him to the ground.

Milan's top-scorer Zlatan Ibrahimovic has just completed a three-match ban for slapping an opponent in a game against Napoli.

Juventus were fined 10,000 euros after their fans chanted racist insults at Milan players during the same game while Lazio were fined the same amount for ethnic insults by their fans against Fiorentina.

