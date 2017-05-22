Azarenka's return cut short in Mallorca
Former world number one Victoria Azarenka's return from maternity leave was cut short by young Croatian Ana Konjuh at the Mallorca Open on Thursday.
TOKYO Japan midfielder Keisuke Honda has confirmed his departure from fallen Serie A giants AC Milan at the end of the season, Kyodo news agency reported.
The 30-year-old playmaker has barely played this campaign but came on as a substitute against Bologna on Sunday and curled in a free kick in a 3-0 win that secured Vincenzo Montella's team sixth place and a berth in the Europa League qualifiers.
"My dearest Milan supporters, thank you. It has been a challenging three and a half years but because of that I have been able to grow as a person," Kyodo quoted Honda as saying on social media.
"I will be leaving Milan after this season, but I look forward to seeing you again soon. I may not be a player then, who knows in what way we'll meet."
Honda joined Milan from CSKA Moscow in 2014, describing it as a "dream come true" at the time, but arrived at a club on the slide and his playing minutes have dwindled dramatically under former Italy striker Montella, who took over last year.
Honda has been linked with a move to Major League Soccer in the United States and also with several clubs in Spain's La Liga. Milan will end their season with an away fixture at mid-table Cagliari next Sunday.
Britain's Johanna Konta crashed out of the Aegon Classic in the second round on Thursday, suffering a 6-1 6-3 loss to impressive American Coco Vandeweghe at the event in Birmingham, England.