Belief in Wenger on the line in race for Champions League spot
LONDON Arsene Wenger's record of delivering Champions League football every year since 1998 hangs by a thread as Arsenal prepare for Sunday's final game of the season against Everton.
MILAN AC Milan have agreed to make Pescara striker Gianluca Lapadula their first signing of the latest transfer window, with last season's Serie B top scorer having a medical on Friday.
The 26-year-old scored 27 goals in 40 league games last term to help Pescara win promoted to Serie A via the playoffs.
"It was a deal that happened in a flash, strongly desired by both sides, and rightly so", the striker said on AC Milan's website (www.acmilan.com).
Media reports said several Italian top-flight clubs, including Napoli and Juventus, as well as English Premier League champions Leicester City had been interested in Lapadula.
(Reporting by Anna Rzhevkina and Silvia Recchimuzzi in Gdynia; Editing by Ken Ferris)
LONDON Arsene Wenger's record of delivering Champions League football every year since 1998 hangs by a thread as Arsenal prepare for Sunday's final game of the season against Everton.
Australia coach Darren Lehmann hopes the ongoing pay dispute will not prompt the players to boycott this year's Ashes series and urged both sides to resolve the matter.