ROME Aug 12 Colombia fullback Pablo Armero is set to join AC Milan as the Italians attempt to restore their credibility after a dismal campaign last season.

The seven-times European champions said on Tuesday that the 27-year-old would have a medical on Wednesday but they did not give any further details of the transfer.

Armero is owned by Udinese, who previously co-owned him with Napoli but bought the remaining 50 percent in June.

He spent the first half of last season at Napoli and the second on loan to West Ham United in the English Premier League.

Armero scored Colombia's first goal in their opening 3-0 win over Greece at this year's World Cup in Brazil and they went on to reach the quarter-finals.

Milan finished eighth last season in Serie A, missing out on European competition.

Massimiliano Allegri was sacked as coach halfway through the campaign and his successor, Clarence Seedorf, was dismissed at the end of the season and replaced by Filippo Inzaghi, despite producing a significant improvement in results.

"I've spoken to coach Inzaghi, he was a footballer who loved to win, he wants to do so as a coach. He's said I have to work with intensity to give my all and give everything to become a first team regular," Armero told Milan's TV channel.

Real Madrid goalkeeper Diego Lopez is also at the club for a medical and set to sign for Milan. (Reporting By Brian Homewood, editing by Neville Dalton)