AC Milan's Mario Balotelli stands on the tribune during the Italian Serie A soccer match against Juventus at the San Siro stadium in Milan March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino

ROME Mario Balotelli returns to the AC Milan squad for their Serie A clash at Udinese on Saturday after recovering from a shoulder injury.

"Balotelli is fine. He is still feeling a bit of pain but he needs to learn to live with it," Milan coach Clarence Seedorf told a news conference on Friday.

The Italy striker, who has scored 10 league goals in 18 appearances this season, has missed Milan's last two matches after leaving the field 12 minutes from the end of the 1-0 Champions League defeat by Atletico Madrid in Milan last month.

The attacker has been at the centre of more controversy after he published a picture of himself on Twitter playing table tennis, sparking claims in Italian media that he was not taking the injury seriously.

"I'm not here to tell people how to use their own means of communication," Seedorf said.

"What makes for news in Italy is a worry to me. This is such a trivial thing. Who cares if he played table tennis? He had a six-hour treatment."

Seedorf's side are 10th in Serie A on 35 points, six behind local rivals Inter Milan, who lie in fifth place and the last Europa League spot.

They travel to the Spanish capital on Tuesday for the second leg of the last-16 tie with Atletico.

(Reporting by Terry Daley, editing by Ed Osmond) nL3N0M442X