MILAN Maverick striker Mario Balotelli was undergoing a medical at AC Milan on Tuesday ahead of an expected move on loan from Liverpool, the Serie A club said.

"I'm happy to be back," said the Italy forward who spent 18 months at Milan before his move to Liverpool one year ago.

"I don't have much to say because I am waiting just to train," he told reporters. "Physically, I'm in pretty good shape, I just have to train with the team.

"I have so much motivation, but I have to work and not talk," he added. "I always had Milan in my heart and I have always hoped to return. I must begin to work and have a good season, I have to work and nothing else."

Balotelli had a relatively successful and uneventful spell in Milan, scoring 18 goals in 41 Serie A appearances in one-and-a-half seasons.

There were still some misdemeanors, however.

On one occasion, he lost his temper in front of the cameras after his performance was criticised by Italian television pundits, telling his interviewers that they did not understand football and throwing his microphone down.

He was also booked for making a vulgar gesture at Cagliari supporters, served two three-match bans, one of which was for insulting a match official, and was caught smoking in the toilet of a high-speed train by a ticket collector.

