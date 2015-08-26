MILAN Aug 26 Maverick striker Mario Balotelli will have a good behaviour clause inserted into his contract with AC Milan, banning extravagant haircuts and clothing and committing him to a healthy lifestyle.

Italian sports daily Gazzetta dello Sport said on Wednesday that the club's chief executive Adriano Galliani had based the clause on regulations which are applied to people who serve in the Italian air force.

The 25-year-old, repeatedly criticised for his poor work rate, is set to return to Milan just one year after leaving for Liverpool, where he had a dismal season.

He underwent a medical in Milan on Tuesday ahead of an unexpected loan move, although the deal has not yet been officially confirmed.

According to Gazzetta, Balotelli must not damage the image of the club and his Twitter, Facebook and Instagram posts will be closely monitored.

He will be banned from extravagant haircuts and clothing, from smoking and from visiting night clubs and must turn up on time from training. His drinking will also be limited.

Balotelli's first spell at Milan was relatively successful and uneventful with a respectable scoring rate although there were some misdemeanors.

He lost his temper in front of the cameras after his performance in was criticised by Italian television pundits, telling his interviewers that they did not understand football and throwing his microphone down.

He was also booked for making a vulgar gesture at Cagliari supporters, served two three-match bans and was caught smoking in the toilet of a train by a ticket collector.

However, these incidents paled in comparison to some of his antics at Manchester City earlier in his career, where he famously set fire to his house after letting off fireworks in his bathroom. (Reporting by Crispian Balmer in Rome, writing by Brian Homewood in Zurich; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)