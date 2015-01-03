MILAN Jan 3 New AC Milan signing Alessio Cerci has been half-jokingly ordered to shave off his scruffy beard by owner Silvio Berlusconi who believes the improving Rossoneri can do little more to better their squad.

Cerci will officially join Milan on loan from Atletico Madrid as part of the swap deal with Fernando Torres when the Italian transfer window opens on Monday and trained with the seventh-placed Serie A side on Saturday.

"We have been following Cerci for three years. Finally he has arrived and he has already promised me he will cut off his beard for his first match," Berlusconi told Milan Channel as he visited the club's training ground.

"This year we have two objectives as you know, third place in the championship, which is necessary to get back into the Champions League, and we also have our sights set on the Coppa Italia.

"I think we have the chance with this squad to return to being major players in Italy, Europe and the world. I believe we don't need to wait for reinforcements to what we have now."

The former Italian prime minister has been heavily criticised by Milan fans for their fall from grace in recent years after he vastly reduced the big spending which brought the club a raft of honours in the 1990s and 2000s.

They could only finish eighth last term in Serie A but now lie two points behind third-placed Lazio under rookie coach Filippo Inzaghi.

Italy winger Cerci, who only joined Atletico from Torino in September, could make his Milan debut at home to Sassuolo on Tuesday. (Writing by Mark Meadows, editing by Tony Jimenez)