Soccer-Former Ivory Coast midfielder Tiote dies aged 30
BEIJING, June 5 (Reuters) – Former Ivory Coast midfielder Cheick Tiote collapsed and died in training with his Chinese club on Monday, his agent confirmed.
Aug 31 Dutch international Nigel de Jong has joined AC Milan from Premier League champions Manchester City, the Italian club said on Friday.
"Nigel De Jong, much to the satisfaction of the Milan faithful, is now one of our players," the Serie A side said on its website (www.acmilan.com).
"He is an important signing for the team."
The 27-year-old midfielder, who joined Manchester City in 2009, was in the final year of his contract. (Writing By Alison Wildey in London. Editing by Patrick Johnston)
BEIJING, June 5 (Reuters) – Former Ivory Coast midfielder Cheick Tiote collapsed and died in training with his Chinese club on Monday, his agent confirmed.
LONDON, England, June 5 With no international tournament this year and two long months before the resumption of the Premier League, English football supporters are indulging in their summer sport of choice - speculation on the transfer market.