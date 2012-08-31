Aug 31 Dutch international Nigel de Jong has joined AC Milan from Premier League champions Manchester City, the Italian club said on Friday.

"Nigel De Jong, much to the satisfaction of the Milan faithful, is now one of our players," the Serie A side said on its website (www.acmilan.com).

"He is an important signing for the team."

The 27-year-old midfielder, who joined Manchester City in 2009, was in the final year of his contract. (Writing By Alison Wildey in London. Editing by Patrick Johnston)