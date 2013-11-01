AC Milan's Kaka celebrates after scoring against Lazio during their Italian Serie A soccer match at San Siro stadium in Milan October 30, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

ROME Brazil playmaker Kaka will start for AC Milan against Fiorentina at the San Siro on Saturday (1945 GMT) and goalkeeper Christian Abbiati is back in the 21-man squad.

Milan, though, will be without defender Mattia De Sciglio due to a knee injury.

"Kaka will play tomorrow. He's got his strength back and is improving physically," coach Massimiliano Allegri told a news conference.

"He's the sort of player that in his head has the desire to show he is a winner."

Kaka scored his first Milan goal since returning to the club from Real Madrid in September when he was on target in the 1-1 draw against Lazio on Wednesday.

After initially suffering injury problems the Brazilian appears to be rediscovering his form following impressive displays against Lazio and Barcelona and as a substitute against Parma last weekend.

Allegri did not say whether Abbiati would play against Fiorentina and Gazzetta Dello Sport reported that the goalkeeper would return against Barca in the Champions League in midweek.

Fiorentina will be without forward Juan Cuadrado after the club's appeal against his red card in the 2-1 defeat by Napoli was rejected by Serie A officials.

Cuadrado was sent off for a second bookable offence on Wednesday after being adjudged to have dived to try to win a penalty.

Fiorentina are sixth in Serie A on 18 points, six ahead of Milan who are languishing in 10th place.

