AC Milan's Kaka shows a jersey celebrating his 100th goal for AC Milan during their Italian Serie A soccer match against Atalanta at the San Siro stadium in Milan January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Playmaker Kaka scored twice and 18-year-old Bryan Cristante notched his first professional goal as AC Milan beat Atalanta 3-0 on Monday, only their fifth Serie A win of the season.

Kaka, in his second stint with Milan, put them in front 10 minutes before the break with his 100th goal for the club in all competitions.

The Brazilian added another goal from close range in the 65th minute and Cristante completed the scoring two minutes later with a low shot which went in off the foot of the post as Milan climbed to 10th with 22 points from 18 games.

Bottom club Catania beat Bologna 2-0 in a relegation scrap while Genoa overcame Sassuolo by the same score and Hellas Verona won 3-1 at Udinese helped by two goals from Luca Toni.

Lazio are at home to Inter Milan in the late game (1730 GMT).

