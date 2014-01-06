Ex-Costa Rican soccer chief banned for life by FIFA
The former president of the Costa Rican Football Association, Eduardo Li, was banned from the game for life by FIFA's independent Ethics Committee on Friday, the organisation said.
Playmaker Kaka scored twice and 18-year-old Bryan Cristante notched his first professional goal as AC Milan beat Atalanta 3-0 on Monday, only their fifth Serie A win of the season.
Kaka, in his second stint with Milan, put them in front 10 minutes before the break with his 100th goal for the club in all competitions.
The Brazilian added another goal from close range in the 65th minute and Cristante completed the scoring two minutes later with a low shot which went in off the foot of the post as Milan climbed to 10th with 22 points from 18 games.
Bottom club Catania beat Bologna 2-0 in a relegation scrap while Genoa overcame Sassuolo by the same score and Hellas Verona won 3-1 at Udinese helped by two goals from Luca Toni.
Lazio are at home to Inter Milan in the late game (1730 GMT).
(Reporting by Brian Homewood, editing by Tony Jimenez)
MUMBAI India opener Lokesh Rahul is set to miss the Champions Trophy in June after undergoing operation on his injured shoulder earlier this month, the 25-year-old has said.