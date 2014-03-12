AC Milan's chief executive has scuppered suggestions that the seven-times European champions do not want to take part in next year's Europa League.

"Qualifying for the Europa League will be our target from now until the end of the season," Adriano Galliani told Milan's television channel.

"We must beat Parma on Sunday which will put us five points behind them. Milan have always been in Europe in the last few years and we want that to continue.

"It's not true that Milan don't want to take part in the Europa League."

Milan were knocked out of the Champions League on Tuesday after losing 4-1 to Atletico Madrid and have only a mathematical chance of qualifying for the flagship competition next season.

They are 10th in Serie A with 35 points, nine behind Inter Milan who are in fifth which is the final Europa League spot.

Parma are sixth with 43.

