LONDON AC Milan have signed Liverpool's little-used Spanish winger Suso, the Premier League club confirmed on Saturday.

The 21-year-old moves to Italy for an undisclosed fee with British media reports claiming he has signed a four-year-deal with the Serie A club.

Suso failed to establish himself at Liverpool after joining in 2010, making 21 appearances for the club, and spent the 2013/14 season on loan at Almeria in Spain.

Filippo Inzaghi's Milan are eighth in the league table, five points adrift of third-placed Lazio and a Champions League qualifying place.

