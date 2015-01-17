Wenger says exit from Champions League wouldn't harm contract talks
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on Tuesday said that failure to qualify for next season's Champions League would not jeopardise contract negotiations with players.
LONDON AC Milan have signed Liverpool's little-used Spanish winger Suso, the Premier League club confirmed on Saturday.
The 21-year-old moves to Italy for an undisclosed fee with British media reports claiming he has signed a four-year-deal with the Serie A club.
Suso failed to establish himself at Liverpool after joining in 2010, making 21 appearances for the club, and spent the 2013/14 season on loan at Almeria in Spain.
Filippo Inzaghi's Milan are eighth in the league table, five points adrift of third-placed Lazio and a Champions League qualifying place.
(Reporting By Sam Holden; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)
MANAMA FIFA president Gianni Infantino said he intends to talk with Pescara midfielder Sulley Muntari, the victim of racist abuse in Italian football, and vowed to fight racist "idiots".