MILAN AC Milan coach Filippo Inzaghi was waiting to learn his fate after another miserable evening when his side were outplayed at the San Siro in a 3-1 defeat by Genoa on Wednesday.

Milan have won 10, lost 10 and drawn 13 in a thoroughly mediocre campaign which has left them 10th in Serie A and facing a second successive season without European football.

Inzaghi said his players agreed to be confined to a training camp after Saturday's 2-1 loss at Udinese, but that seemed to have little effect as they extended their winless run to four matches.

"I'm not giving up, I'm carrying on with my head held high," he told reporters. "The club will reflect on this and take the best decision for Milan and we will know tomorrow.

"This is football, there are bad nights, it is part of the game and it's the risk of being the coach.

"Compared to Udinese, the players undoubtedly gave everything but they came across a team that was better and deserved to win.

"I think we played very badly and after they accepted my decision to go into a training camp, I expected more....what more can I say? We have to try and finish this season with dignity."

Milan's defeat came as former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi was meeting Thai businessman Bee Taechaubol to discuss the sale of a stake in the club which he has owned for almost 30 years.

Milan supporters have blamed Milan's leadership for the crisis after coaches Massimiliano Allegri and Clarence Seedorf were both sacked last season.

