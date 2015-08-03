Coach Sinisa Mihajlovic of AC Milan reacts during a news conference on the eve of the pre-season Audi Cup tournament, in Munich, Germany August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

MILAN Sinisa Mihajlovic has set AC Milan a top-three finish as the target for his first season in charge of the seven-times European champions.

The Serbian coach, who resurrected Sampdoria during one-and-a-half seasons with the Genoa club in his previous job, became Milan's fourth coach in just over 18 months when he took over last month.

Milan have had a miserable past two seasons, missing out on European football both times, and the club leadership has looked rudderless.

"Our goal is to finish inside the top three in Italy, we know it will be difficult, that all the other teams have strengthened their squads but we have also built a strong team," he told reporters in Munich where his side face Bayern Munich on Tuesday in a pre-season tournament.

"We signed some important players like Luiz Adriano and (Carlos) Bacca...We have been working together a month and we are at a good point."

Mihajlovic did not want to comment on Sunday's announcement that Italy's former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi has signed a pre-sale agreement to sell 48 percent of the club to a group led by Thai businessman Bee Taechaubol.

"That's not a question for me but for the club and (chief executive) Adriano Galliani and Berlusconi," said Mihajlovic.

"For me, it doesn't change anything, if Bee arrives and wants to help the Berlusconi family, that makes me happy."

(Writing by Brian Homewood in Bern, editing by Pritha Sarkar)