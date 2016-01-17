Football Soccer - AS Roma v AC Milan - Italian Serie A - Olympic stadium, Rome, Italy 9/1/16 AC Milan's coach Sinisa Mihajlovic looks on before the match against AS Roma. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito

MILAN AC Milan president Silvio Berlusconi has quelled media speculation over the future of under-fire coach Sinisa Mihajlovic.

The team have been inconsistent this season and go into Sunday's home game with fourth-placed Fiorentina occupying eighth spot in Serie A.

Reports also emerged this week suggesting that Italy's former World Cup-winning coach Marcello Lippi had been approached as a replacement for the 46-year-old.

"Do I still believe in Mihajlovic? Certainly," Berlusconitold reporters on Saturday. "We have to go forward and give it our all with the Milan we have."

The club, however, have sacked three coaches in the last two years.

"My relationship with Silvio Berlusconi is the same as always, much like the questions you keep asking me about it,"said Mihajlovic.

"I repeat for the one-thousandth time that we speak at leastonce a week, he is always kind and respectful with me.

"I’ve got broad shoulders, every game is treated as alast-chance saloon. I’ve seen so many this season I never want to see another bar," Mihajlovic joked.

"I've told my lads to shut it out and focus on playingfootball. I know it can't be easy to play for three months with people saying the coach is going to be fired."

