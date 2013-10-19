(Updates with Abbiati injury)

ROME Oct 19 Mario Balotelli and goalkeeper Christian Abbiati will miss AC Milan's match against Udinese in Serie A on Saturday (1845 GMT) because of injuries, the club said.

Striker Balotelli's thigh injury could also keep him out of the Champions League clash with Barcelona on Tuesday.

"Mario Balotelli is suffering an injury to the vastus intermedius muscle of the right thigh," Milan said on their website (www.acmilan.com). "The player will be monitored in the coming days in order to better define the extent of the problem and determine the prognosis."

It will be the fourth match in a row that Balotelli will miss for Milan after the Italian international was suspended for three games following an aggressive outburst in the aftermath of their 2-1 defeat against Napoli.

Abbiati's injury added to the club's woes, with Stephan El Shaarawy, Giampaolo Pazzini and Mattia De Sciglio also injured while defender Philippe Mexes and midfielder Nigel De Jong are both suspended.

"With just a few hours to go to kick-off, Christian Abbiati has picked up a calf problem and won't be on the pitch this evening against Udinese," the club said on their website on Saturday.

Brazilian Kaka, who has been out of action since last month with a thigh injury, has been included in the 21-man squad for Saturday's game at the San Siro.

"He has a maximum of 25 minutes in him," coach Massimiliano Allegri told a news conference on Friday. "It's a gradual recovery and we don't want to risk a relapse."

Milan are languishing in 12th place in Serie A after winning two of their opening seven games.