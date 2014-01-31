ROME Jan 31 New AC Milan midfielders Michael Essien and Adel Taarabt have been named in a 23-man squad for the home Serie A game against Torino on Saturday.

Experienced Ghanaian Essien joined Milan from Chelsea this week and Moroccan Taarabt was signed on loan from Queen's Park Rangers until the end of the season.

"Having good players that can come on and chance the course of a match is part of the game when you're a club like Milan," Milan coach Clarence Seedorf told a news conference on Friday.

Milan have won two league matches in a row since Seedorf took over and have closed the gap on fifth-placed Inter Milan, who are in a Europa League qualifying spot, to five points.

Sixth-placed Torino are on 32 points, level with Parma and Verona and a point behind Inter. (Reporting by Terry Daley, editing by Ed Osmond)