AC Milan's coach Filippo Inzaghi gestures during their Serie A soccer match against AS Roma at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy, May 9, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer/Files

MILAN Sinisa Mihajlovic became AC Milan's fourth coach in 18 months on Tuesday after Filippo Inzaghi was sacked following yet another disappointing season for the seven-times European champions.

Former Milan striker Inzaghi, 41, had been in charge for one season, leading them to a modest 10th as they failed to qualify for Europe for the second consecutive season.

Milan said Mihajlovic had signed a two-year contract.

The Serb, who took charge of Sampdoria in November 2013 when they were second from bottom in Serie A, leading them to a 12th-place finish last season and seventh this term, faces a huge task turning round Milan's fortunes.

The club have become rudderless and the job of steering them back towards challenging for trophies proved beyond Massimiliano Allegri, Clarence Seedorf and Inzaghi in quick succession.

Inzaghi, who spent 10 years at the club as a player and twice won the Champions League, struggled throughout much of a campaign that brought their lowest number of wins since 2001 and his future had long been questioned.

"AC Milan communicate that Filippo Inzaghi has been discharged of his responsibilities as first team coach. The club thank him for his work," the club said on their website.

In what has become a familiar routine in the last few years, Milan's season was a story of crises, false dawns, injuries and new signings failing to settle in.

Fernando Torres came and went, scoring one goal in four months, and forwards Alessio Cerci and Mattia Destro managed four league goals between them after joining in the January transfer window.

Like Allegri, dismissed in January last year, and Seedorf, who followed him at the end of last season, Inzaghi fell victim to a combination of unrealistically high expectations and a lacklustre squad.

Allegri is now with Juventus, who won the Serie A and Coppa Italia double and reached the Champions League final, eliminating Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid on the way.

Inzaghi, who during his playing days was famously described by then Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson as having been "born offside", was hugely popular with Milan fans, having spent most of his playing career at the club.

He was handed the role as their youth team coach after ending his playing career three years ago.

He played at the 1998, 2002 and 2006 World Cups, scoring a total of 25 international goals.

(Writing by Mitch Phillips and Brian Homewood, editing by Martyn Herman/Ian Ransom)