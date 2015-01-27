MILAN AC Milan defender Philippe Mexes has been banned for four matches for grabbing an opponent by the throat, the Serie A club said on Tuesday.

The French international was sent off following the incident involving Lazio captain Stefano Mauri in the closing stages of the game on Saturday which Milan lost 3-1.

It was the 16th red card of Mexes's career during which he has also played for Auxerre and AS Roma.

"I have to apologise to the club, the coach and my family," the 32-year-old said. "It was the wrong reaction and I am sorry because I left the team with 10 men and I will be suspended.

"Unfortunately I made a mistake, in my career I have had these reactions. There things should not happen out on a football pitch. I have children and this is not the sort of example a father should set."

Milan host Lazio in an Italian Cup quarter-final later on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Ed Osmond, editing by Tony Jimenez)