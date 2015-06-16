LONDON, June 16 Serb Sinisa Mihajlovic has been appointed the new coach of AC Milan, replacing Filippo Inzaghi who was sacked on Tuesday, the Serie A club said.

Mihajlovic, who stood down as Sampdoria coach earlier this month, becomes Milan's fourth boss in less than two years following Inzaghi, Massimiliano Allegri and Clarence Seedorf.

(Reporting by Mitch Phillips, editing by Tony Jimenez.)