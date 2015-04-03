AC Milan's Jeremy Menez (R) celebrates with his team mate Sulley Muntari after scoring against Hellas Verona during their Italian Serie A soccer match at San Siro Stadium in Milan March 7, 2015. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino

MILAN AC Milan midfielder Sulley Muntari looks set to leave the club after being left out of the squad for Saturday's Serie A match away to Palermo at his own request, his agent Federico Pastorello said on Friday.

"(Muntari) has asked not to be picked, given that he is not in the club's plans for next season," Pastorello said on Twitter. "Milan have given the okay."

The Ghanaian, who is in his third season at Milan and has one more year to run on his contract, captained the team against Juventus in early February when he was heavily criticised for his performance.

He has been left on the bench for four of the five games for which he has been available since then.

The 30-year-old has not played for his country since being sent home from last year's World Cup for indiscipline alongside Kevin-Prince Boateng.

(Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Ken Ferris)