ROME AC Milan youth players were allegedly subjected to racist abuse during a tournament in Italy over the weekend, the Serie A club said on Monday.

The incidents occurred during a quarter-final match against Paris St Germain.

"It has been brought to our attention that during yesterday's match between Milan and PSG that there was alleged incidents of racism from certain people in the stands towards Milan's black players," the club said in a statement.

"We do not wish to magnify the issue but truly hope these reports aren't true or that it was simply a sporadic incident. If they were to be confirmed then it would be simply unacceptable."

Chelsea, Ajax Amsterdam, Inter Milan, Benfica, Juventus and AS Roma were among other teams playing in the tournament in northern Tuscany.

(Reporting by Ed Osmond, editing by Tony Jimenez)