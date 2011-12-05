AC Milan's Robinho reacts after missing a goal opportunity against Barcelona during their Champions League soccer match at the San Siro stadium in Milan November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo/Files

MILAN Blundering striker Robinho has been given a vote of confidence by Milan coach Massimiliano Allegri after two shocking misses in 10 days.

The Brazilian managed to scoop the ball over an open goal from two metres out in Friday's 2-0 Serie A win at Genoa in an almost carbon copy of a similar miss he produced against Barcelona in the Champions League the previous week.

"I told him that a player in Serie B on Saturday missed an even worse goal that his," Allegri told reporters on Monday.

"You've to stay calm; it could always be worse. You can't put question marks over the player for two missed goals, even if they were sitters like the ones against Genoa and Barcelona.

"Robinho performed well in both games... In the end, like last year, what will count is that he has a good season and scores a lot of goals.

"There are eyes on him now, but he's not the only player in the world to have missed a goal."

Milan, two points behind Serie A leaders Juventus, visit Viktoria Plzen in the Champions League on Tuesday having already guaranteed their place in the last sixteen.

