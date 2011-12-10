- MILAN Dec 10 Manchester City have rejected AC Milan's loan offer for troubled Argentine striker Carlos Tevez, the Serie A club said on Saturday.

Chief executive Adriano Galliani said the English Premier League side want to sell the player.

"Manchester City want us to buy Tevez definitively and we have suggested that we sign the player on loan, with an option to purchase," he told Italian media. "We're not changing our position."

City had already indicated they would accept only a permanent move for Tevez, who has fallen out with coach Roberto Mancini, although Galliani hopes they will change their minds.

"It's going to be a long negotiation," said Galliani, who is hoping to sign the former Boca Juniors, West Ham United and Manchester United player in the January transfer window.

"Anything can happen in the transfer market."

