MILAN Aug 29 AC Milan have agreed a two-year loan deal with Chelsea for Fernando Torres but the Spain striker has yet to agree terms, the Italian club said in a statement on Friday.

Milan are desperate to bring in a cut-price big-name striker after selling Mario Balotelli to Liverpool, while Chelsea have new forward Diego Costa and old favourite Didier Drogba ahead of Torres in their front line pecking order. (Writing by Mark Meadows; Editing by Ken Ferris)