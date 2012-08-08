Valencia's Roberto Soldado (R) and Villarreal's Cristian Zapata fight for the ball during their Spanish first division soccer match at the Madrigal Stadium in Villarreal, January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Heino Kalis/Files

MILAN AC Milan have signed Colombia's Cristian Zapata on loan in a bid to shore up their defence following the departure of Alessandro Nesta and Thiago Silva, the Serie A champions said on Wednesday.

Milan have taken the 25-year-old from Spanish club Villarreal who were relegated from La Liga last season.

Zapata, who can play in central defence or at fullback, spent six seasons with Udinese before joining Villarreal, having started his career in his homeland with Deportivo Cali.

The move is an unexpected bonus for Zapata who told Colombian media in May that he was uncertain about his future after a difficult season in La Liga.

Milan have sold Thiago Silva and forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic to Paris St Germain, raising questions about their level of ambition for the coming season.

Central defender Nesta also left at the end of last term to join Montreal Impact after 10 years at the club.

They have, however, signed Italy midfielder Riccardo Montolivo from Fiorentina.

