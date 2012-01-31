India stroll into semi-finals with rout of South Africa
LONDON India crushed South Africa by eight wickets on Sunday to reach the Champions Trophy semi-finals and knock the world's top-ranked team out of the tournament.
Ghana midfielder Sulley Muntari joined Serie A champions AC Milan on loan from city rivals Inter Milan on Tuesday, the latest in a spate of transfers between the two clubs.
Milan said in a statement on transfer deadline day that the 27-year-old had arrived until the end of the season.
Muntari has struggled to hold down a first-team place at Inter, infuriating fans with some displays, and was loaned to Sunderland last term but again failed to make an impression.
Inter have replaced him with Porto's Colombia midfielder Fredy Guarin but coach Claudio Ranieri told the Inter TV channel it will take some time for the new recruit to reach full fitness.
Media reports have also said Inter are close to letting Thiago Motta join Paris St Germain despite denials from the Nerazzurri and are poised to replace the midfielder with Sampdoria's Angelo Palombo.
(Writing by Mark Meadows; editing by Mark Meadows; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
LONDON India crushed South Africa by eight wickets on Sunday to reach the Champions Trophy semi-finals and knock the world's top-ranked team out of the tournament.
PARIS Claycourt king Rafa Nadal regained his Roland Garros throne after two years in exile with a brutal 6-2 6-3 6-1 mauling of Swiss Stan Wawrinka to complete 'La Decima' on Sunday.