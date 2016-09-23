Raul Albiol listens during a news conference after attending a training session in Curitiba June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Henry Romero/Files

Defender Raul Albiol has extended his contract with Napoli until 2020, the Italian Serie A club said on Friday (www.sscnapoli.it).

The 31-year-old Spanish international joined the Naples-based team in 2013 after four seasons with Real Madrid.

Napoli, second in the standings behind Juventus, host fourth-placed Chievo Verona on Saturday.

