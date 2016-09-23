Cricket - Champions Trophy winner to get $2.2 million, says ICC
MUMBAI The winner of next month's Champions Trophy in England and Wales will earn $2.2 million, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Sunday.
Defender Raul Albiol has extended his contract with Napoli until 2020, the Italian Serie A club said on Friday (www.sscnapoli.it).
The 31-year-old Spanish international joined the Naples-based team in 2013 after four seasons with Real Madrid.
Napoli, second in the standings behind Juventus, host fourth-placed Chievo Verona on Saturday.
(Reporting by Silvia Recchimuzzi in Gdynia, editing by Ed Osmond)
MUMBAI The winner of next month's Champions Trophy in England and Wales will earn $2.2 million, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Sunday.
LONDON Manchester City enjoyed a huge let-off in their quest for a top-four finish in the Premier League while Arsenal edged to within a point of fourth-placed Liverpool with an impressive victory on Saturday.