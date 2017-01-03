Napoli have completed the signing of striker Leonardo Pavoletti from Genoa, the Serie A club has said.

No financial details of the transfer were released but local media reports said Napoli paid 18 million euros ($18.75 million) to sign Pavoletti from Genoa.

The 28-year-old Italian, who joined Genoa in 2015, initially on loan from Sassuolo before making his transfer permanent, has scored three goals in nine appearances in Serie A this season.

Napoli will hope Pavoletti will help fill the void left by the absence of striker Arkadiusz Milik, who sustained a cruciate ligament injury after just seven games this campaign.

Napoli, third in the standings, are seven points behind league leaders and reigning champions Juventus, host 13th-placed Sampdoria on Saturday.

($1 = 0.9598 euros)

(Reporting by Silvia Recchimuzzi in Gdynia)