Napoli will not allow questions about coach Rafa Benitez's future at a news conference on Thursday amid widespread expectations the Spaniard is poised to replace the sacked Carlo Ancelotti at Real Madrid.

Benitez, who has a contract with the Serie A side until the end of June, is due to speak to the media at 1100 GMT with Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis.

With Spanish media reporting Benitez is set to be given the Real job, Napoli said in a statement on their website (www.sscnapoli.it) on Wednesday that the news conference would be exclusively about "issues related to Napoli and not the future of Benitez.

"Therefore, questions about the future of the blues' coach will not be accepted," they added.

Italian Ancelotti was dismissed on Monday two years into a three-year contract after Real ended the season without winning a major trophy.

Benitez had a stint as a Real youth coach in the 1990s and went on to manage clubs including Valencia, Liverpool, Inter Milan and Chelsea.

The 55-year-old is in his second season at Napoli, with whom has won the Italian Cup and the Italian Super Cup.

Real president Florentino Perez said on Monday the club would reveal Ancelotti's replacement next week.

